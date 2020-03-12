Library to Host UMPI Author for Book Signing

The Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library will host author Evan Zarkadas for a book signing on Saturday, April 4 at 1:00 p.m.

The library is hosting Zarkadas as part of Presque Isle’s celebration of Maine’s Bicentennial. Zarkadas, a student at the University of Maine at Presque Isle, penned the book “Lost Maysville” after spending about two years researching the history of the town.

Maysville was a town between Presque Isle and Caribou. It was formally incorporated as a town the same time as Presque Isle on April 4, 1859 making the book signing quite timely. The town then became part of Presque Isle in 1883.

Evan became interested in the history of Maysville after attending an event at the Maysville Museum, which is owned and operated by the Presque Isle Historical Society. Before that, Zarkadas had never heard of Maysville and was excited about the possibility of learning more about the once thriving agricultural community. An UMPI advisor, Dr. Kim Seibold, introduced the idea of him conducting his own research.

Asked how he felt about his research ending up as a published book, Evan answered that the importance to area residents was fascinating and very rewarding. "I feel a sense of giving back to the community and, given the opportunity, I would definitely do something like this again.”

Again, the book signing will be held on Saturday, April 4 at 1:00 p.m at the Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library in Presque Isle.