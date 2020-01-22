Works of Filomena Irving to be Featured at Wintergreen Arts

Wintergreen Arts Center will be hosting the works of local artist Filomena Irving during the month of February.

Her Opening Reception, “Anticipation,” will be held on February 7, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, during Presque Isle’s First Friday Downtown Art Walk. Irving says anticipation is the introduction of a part of a body of work which is about to follow in full.

Irving is a native of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and a former middle school science teacher in Washburn. She works in acrylics and watercolor and her subjects are predominantly landscapes, seascapes, and florals. Her passion for travel and gardening often translate themselves into her paintings.

Filomena Irving currently lives on a farm in Washburn with her husband Scott.

The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served with music provided by Janice Santos.