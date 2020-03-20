Wintergreen to Offer Free Arts Webisodes

If you're a parent and you might be in need of some homeschooling assistance with your kids, then Wintergreen Arts Center might have what you're looking for.

Beginning Monday, March 23, Wintergreen teachers are launching a series of free "webisodes" featuring a number of arts lessons. Webisodes may be accessed on Wintergreen’s Facebook page and website, wintergreenarts.org. These free arts webisodes as one way for students to create and thrive during these unchartered times.

To kick off the free series, Monday the 23rd, and Wednesday the 25, students can tune into Kara’s Kreative Korner for visual arts with Kara Addington.

On Tuesday the 24th, and Thursday the 26th, Josh Archer will be teaching digital arts from his home basement studio, Mr. Archer’s Bunker.

Wintergreen will launch a Facebook Event Page before each webisode with details and suggested supplies.

Webisodes are 3-to-5 minutes in length and students will be encouraged to take a photo or video of their completed arts projects to share with their teachers and friends on Wintergreen’s Facebook page.

Each week, Wintergreen will feature different lessons and guest instructors from time to time, as well.