When is Taylor Swift Playing at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro?

Taylor Swift Adds Third Show at Gillette Stadium

Taylor Swift has added a third show at Gillette Stadium as she takes her “Taylor Swift/The Eras Tour” across the country.

Swift had originally announced on Tuesday, November 1 that she would be doing two concert dates in Foxboro, Massachusetts. On Friday, November 4, she surprised fans in New England with the additional show.

Taylor Swift and Gillette Stadium Share the News on Twitter

Gillette Stadium and Taylor posted the news on their Twitter accounts to a gigantic reaction on social media. Taylor originally announced 27 dates on her North American tour for her new album “Midnight” and has since added eight more dates.

The dates for the concerts are Friday, May 19, Saturday, May 20 and Sunda, May 21. The tour kicks off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona on March 18. Follow Swift on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

Record Breaking Album with 10 Songs on the Billboard Hot 100

The album landed all top ten slots on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s a record. No artist has done it before. Drake had nine songs on the list in 2021.

Concert Dates and Ticket Information on Taylor Swift’ Homepage

Go to Taylor Swift's homepage to get more information and see the full list of concert dates and to get ticket information. Prices range from $49 to $499. There are also VIP options with prices starting at $199 up to $899.

Revisiting Taylor Swift's 'Fearless' Era: Released when she was 18 years old, Fearless was Swift's sophomore album. The best-selling album of 2009, it spent 11 weeks at the top of the all-genre Billboard 200, has been certified Diamond by the RIAA and is one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century.

Fearless was a hit at awards shows, too: In 2009, it was named CMA and ACM Album of the Year, as well as Favorite Country Album at the American Music Awards. At the 2010 Grammy Awards, Swift won Best Country Album and the all-genre Album of the Year honor for the record.