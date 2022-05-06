Van Buren High School 2022 Graduation Honors Announced

Time to recognized the academic stars

High school graduation ceremonies will begin to take place in just a few weeks and local districts are announcing the honors parts for the 2022 graduating classes. The students graduating in the coming weeks have dealt with constant disruptions and adjustments throughout their time in high school due to the pandemic. That is to say, these academic achievements are impressive and a testament to the toughness and intelligence these students possess.

VBHS Honors features 2/3 of a set of triplets!

Van Buren District High School has released their honors parts announcing the valedictorian, salutatorian and honor essayist. Two thirds of the 2022 Van Buren honors come from a set of triplets that will be graduating and moving on to furthering their education at college. Congratulations to the following students:

Valedictorian

Kylie-Michelle LaPlante is an accomplished and impressive student, having already completed several college courses and has become a licensed CNA. The 2022 VBHS valedictorian plans to attend the University of Maine to pursue a BSN in Nursing Program. Kylie-Michelle has been accepted to join the University's Honors College for those who excel in academics. LaPlante has been a multi-sport and has been involved in various organizations such as the National Honor Society. She has two other siblings who will be graduating with her as she is one of the triplets at VBHS set to graduate.

Kylie-Michelle LaPlante 2022 VBHS Valedictorian Kylie-Michelle LaPlante 2022 VBHS Valedictorian loading...

Salutatorian

Eric LaPlante has been a multiple sport student-athlete who has balanced extra-curricular activities and academics well enough that he has earned the distinction of salutatorian. Eric is one of the three triplets that are set to graduate from VBHS and plans to attend the University of Maine and pursue a degree in forestry. LaPlante has already earned a Pathway certificate through University of Maine at Machias, and was recently named the CTE Student of the Year.

Eric LaPlante 2022 VBHS Salutatorian Eric LaPlante 2022 VBHS Salutatorian loading...

Renee Lapointe 2022 VBHS Essayist Renee Lapointe 2022 VBHS Essayist loading...

Essayist

Renee Sarah Lapointe is the current Miss Van Buren and has balanced the life of dance, pageants, athletics, and academics well enough to earn the honors of essayist. Renee has been involved in dance nearly her entire life, and will pursue dance as a minor at the University of Maine while obtaining her nursing degree. She will begin next fall as a sophomore at Maine, as she has already earned 46 credit hours before graduating from high school. Lapointe has been a multi-sport athlete in soccer, basketball, and tennis, and has won numerous pageants from childhood through graduation.