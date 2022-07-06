Students From Aroostook County On UMaine Spring 22 Dean’s List

Black Bears from The County Excelling in Classroom

The State's flagship University, the University of Maine at Orono has announced the Dean's list for the spring semester of 2022. Several students from Aroostook County made the most recent Dean's list as they work towards their degrees.

Keep with it...

Many students are on summer break while others are chipping away at their credit hours by taking summer semester courses. The students on the Spring 2022 Dean's list are listed in alphabetical order of their hometown. Congratulations to the following students from Aroostook County:

Ashland

Graham Berry

Lucy Slattery

Blaine

Jimmy Hotham

Lizzy Hotham

Bridgewater

Brayden Bradbury

Caribou

Alec Cyr

Andre Daigle

Noah Frost

Nickolas Guerrette

Ronald Guerrette

Brennan Poitras, Chrissy Skidgel

Cary Plantation

Grace Graham

Dyer Brook

Wyatt Harthorne

Fort Kent

Hannah Daigle

Apurba Kaphle

Matt Marston

Larry Nadeau

Ellie Ouellette

Reece Voisine

Frenchville

Sarah Lavertu

Haynesville

Mikyla Howland

Hodgdon

Nicholas Sherman

Houlton

Alyssa Abbotoni

Gabe Fitzpatrick

Keegan Gentle

Ryder Graham

Jillian Haggerty

Dina Koretsky

Sydney Lorom

Dominic Miller

Elizabeth Phillips

Tessa Solomon

Island Falls

Abby Stevens

Linneus

Autumn Ganzel

Littleton

Catherine Hovda,

Annika Nicholas

Madawaska

Alex Bourgoin

Matthew Cyr

Alex Daigle

Ben Hebert

Keri Hebert

Isabelle Jandreau

Justin Pelletier

Mapleton

Dustin Alward

Katelyn Amero

Paige McHatten

Adam Paterson

Mars Hill

Sydney Garrison

Brooke Howlett

Monticello

Kristen Brewer

New Canada

Jonny Blanchette

New Sweden

Austin Findlen

Oakfield

Shelby Lewis

James Squires

Presque Isle

Felicia Blackstone

Libby Boone

Hana Boucher

Courtney Harding

Kenzie Hayes

Branden Hebert

Morgan Ireland

Alexandra Koretsky

Sophia Lambert

Jasmine LeClair

Ian MacKinnon

Conner Michaud

Rebecca Rider

Alaina Sperrey

Eleanor St Peter

Everett Zuras

Holden Zuras

Saint David

Donna Morin

Sinclair

Dorothy Harris

Wade

Aaron Macek

Wallagrass

Lacy Pelletier

Washburn

Jaida Beaulieu

Garrett Morneault

Victoria Savoy