Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High School Fourth Quarter Honor Roll

Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High School Fourth Quarter Honor Roll

Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High School

The fourth and final quarter of the academic school year has wrapped up for several Aroostook County school districts. Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High School released their honors for the fourth quarter for students in grades 7-12. 

MSAD #42 distinguishes their honors, high honors, and highest honors based on the student's grades. Congratulations to the following students:  

Grade 7 Honors 

Avery Birmingham 

Agis Clark 

Mackenzie Davis 

Kohen Kinney 

Abrianna McDonald 

Jacob Orser 

Brandon Whitman 

Grade 7 High Honors 

Maddilyn Atkinson 

Lilly Burtt 

Maxwell Couture 

Jahleel Joseph 

Kellen McCrum 

Dylan McKeen 

Rebecca O'Leary 

Stevi Pierce 

Rachel Rolon 

Grade 7 Highest Honors 

Sophia Bradstreet 

Lilly Brewer 

Jack Hentosh 

Charlie Pierce 

William Whited 

Grade 8 Honors 

Elana Barnes 

Carson Scott 

Myleigh Waugh 

Destiny Wood 

Grade 8 High Honors 

Savannah Hallett 

Abigail Howlett 

Victoria McCrum 

Livia Sawyer 

Grade 8 Highest Honors 

Harleigh Allen 

Isabell Anthony  

Ella Gagne 

Hannah Shaw 

Grade 9 Honors 

Olivia Blanchard 

Charly Chadbourne-Wilson 

Ethan Cushman  

Jamison Fulton 

Isaac Gillen 

Joshua Kearney 

Brinleigh Kingsbury 

Brycin Morrison 

Steven Price 

Narei Wright 

Grade 9 High Honors 

Lily Bell 

Rebecca Bell 

Taylor Burtt 

Lily Clair 

Cassie Codrey 

Millie Couture 

Riley Crawford 

Molly Grant 

Trace Kinney 

Julia Pierce 

Braden Scott 

Caroline Thomas 

Jonah Tweedie 

Olivia York 

Grade 9 Highest Honors 

Keith Giberson 

Chase Henderson 

Grade 10 Honors 

Wyatt Allen 

Shane Brewer 

Colby Burlock 

Carson Cushman 

Hayden Dumond 

Cody Hayes 

Jacob Hotham  

Kale Kinney 

Aleigha West 

Grade 10 High Honors 

Allisa Burtt 

Emma Giberson 

Caleb Howlett 

Abram McCrum 

Rylee Pierce 

Izabel Pryor 

William Sargent 

Abbiegail Toby 

Cierra White 

Grade 10 Highest Honors 

Kassidy Blackstone  

Kristen Butler 

Ira Fletcher 

Abigail Haines 

Nevaeh Shaw 

Skylynn Tilley 

Grade 11 Honors 

Ryder Brewer 

Kaitlyn Carvell 

Malachai Couture 

Collin Ford 

McKenzie Honeycutt 

Cooper Mahan 

Samuel Mahan 

Summer Novak 

Grade 11 High Honors 

Gracie Bailey 

Josephine Boyce 

Hailey Brewer 

Kenyan Campbell 

Emily Crandall 

Calleigh Crawford 

Mallory Kingsbury 

Lane McCrum 

Grade 11 Highest Honors 

Nicki Deschaine 

Kira Fitzherbert 

Anna Kilcollins 

Delaney McKeen 

Frankie Pierce 

Riley Prince 

Ali Rowbotham 

Grade 12 Honors 

Kaily Coffman 

Will Durost 

Aaron Gagne 

Frankie Kearney 

Elizabeth McCrum 

Mayan Pratt 

Ian Roberts 

Samantha Shorey 

Grade 12 High Honors 

Meagan Blanchard 

Liberty Fulton 

Daisy Grant 

Chase Hentosh 

Kobe Honeycutt 

Colby Novak  

Grade 12 Highest Honors 

MacKenzie Blackstone 

Olivia Blackstone 

Madison Howlett 

Wear Blue Wednesday For Libby Grass Picture Gallery

A collection of photos from schools, businesses, and individuals who participated in Wear Blue Wednesday for Libby Grass
Filed Under: Local Education
Categories: Articles, Lists, Local News, Local News Today, Maine News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top