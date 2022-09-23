Caribou High School Announces September 2022 Student of the Month

Since summer is over, we might as well get right to it

The school year is now in full swing with students and teachers hitting the ground running as they look forward to a year without masks and other restrictions. Caribou high school has announced their first student of the month for the 2022-23 academic year.

A reminder of some of the criteria

Among the guidelines for Caribou student of the month nominees are a student that exemplifies character in and out of the classroom, as a student and a citizen of the community. A balance between academics and activities with a dedication to excellence helps form a future community leader. Caribou high school is helping mold the future leaders of Aroostook County and beyond.

The September 2022 Caribou Student of the Month is...

Principal Jamie Selfridge has announced that Elizabeth Wing is the Caribou high school Student of the Month for September 2022. Elizabeth is a sophomore at CHS with a track record of academic success and is involved in a number of activities in the school and community. Congratulations, Elizabeth.

Elizabeth Wing - 2022 Caribou High School Student of the Month

The Caribou Student of the Month is sponsored by the Caribou Chapter of the National Honor Society. Elizabeth Wing will be presented with a certificate and will be showcased in the school and on the school's website for the month.

This is a great time to remind anyone who may know of other schools in our area that regularly recognize their students to send us the information to jeff.clockedile@townsquaremedia.com or to newspi@townsquaremedia.com. We enjoy sharing our local students' successes with their communities and surrounding areas. Our goal is to keep highlighting the students that go above and beyond in the classroom and community.

