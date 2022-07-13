UCU and University of Maine-Presque Isle Renew Sponsor Agreement

Credit Union steps up to sponsor UMPI Athletics

The athletics program at the University of Maine-Presque Isle (UMPI), recently renewed a sponsorship agreement with the University Credit Union (UCU). This is the second time a sponsorship has been given by the UCU to the UMPI athletics program since 2010.

Total funds for the sponsorship are for $10,500

Funding from the sponsorship is used to improve venues, upgrade equipment, and towards expenses not covered by the typical athletics budget. In the past the UCU sponsorship has been used to purchase and install new scoreboards, campus signage, and alumni relations activities, in addition to other needs. Through the UCU sponsorship UMPI's Student Financial Services has been able to financial literacy education and opportunities.

UCU CEO Rene Ouellette, UMPI Assistant Athletics Director Gavin Kane, UCU Community Engagement Manager Jenn Deschene, UMPI President Ray Rice, and UMPI Executive Director of University Advancement and External Affairs Debbie Roark. UCU CEO Rene Ouellette, UMPI Assistant Athletics Director Gavin Kane, UCU Community Engagement Manager Jenn Deschene, UMPI President Ray Rice, and UMPI Executive Director of University Advancement and External Affairs Debbie Roark. loading...

Appreciation expressed from the beneficiaries

The University is appreciative of the support and they are making sure that every dollar donated goes to good use. Dr. Deborah Roark, UMPI Executive Director of University Advancement and External Affairs, said "UCU’s steadfast support of our entire community, and, more especially, college students, is exceptional and we are delighted to have them as our partners.” Sometimes the smallest upgrade or change can make the difference in a student choosing one college over another. This sponsorship will allow UMPI to freshen paint, equipment, and services provided to students and athletes at the college.

I see you, UCU

University Credit Union officials see the value in investing at UMPI and that the college has a huge impact on Aroostook County. President and CEO of UCU, Renee Ouellette, said “We enjoy being an impactful part of the campus community, and this sponsorship with athletics is another great way to impact not only student-athletes, but the greater Presque Isle area.” It's great to see two institutions coming together to better the entire region.