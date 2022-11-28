First Quarter Honor Roll For Central Aroostook Jr/Sr HS Released
MSAD #42 Q1 Honor Roll
The first quarter of the school year is behind many students and teachers as we are now "back to normal” for most in The County. Central Aroostook Jr./Sr High School in Mars Hill recently released the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2022-23 academic year.
Students in grades 7-12 were given the classification of making honors, high honors, or highest honors depending on the grade point average. Congratulations to the following students named to the first quarter academic honor roll.
Grade 7 Honors
Jude Bell
Camden Burlock
William Copperthwaite
Kaelynn Cullins
Jayda Dumond
Dawson Goff
Sadie Hallett
Grady Kingsbury
Madeline Shaw
Danica Taylor
Grade 7 High Honors
Elizabeth Allen
Austin Burtt
Cooper Ford
Parker Miscue
Leanna Honeycutt
Aidan Kinney
Aubrie Pierce
Mercedes Plaud
Kaley Whitman
Benjamin Woodworth
Grade 7 Highest Honors
Grady Kinney
Sophie Scott
Grade 8 Honors
Agis Clark
Maxwell Couture
Mackenzie Davis
Bruce Mason
Abrianna McDonald
Libbi Smith
Brandon Whitman
William Young
Grade 8 High Honors
Maddilyn Atkinson
Lilly Burtt
Jahleel Joseph
Kellen McCrum
Dylan McKeen
Rebecca O'Leary
Stevi Pierce
Rachel Rolon
Grade 8 Highest Honors
Sophia Bradstreet
Lilly Brewer
Jack Hentosh
Charlie Pierce
William Whited
Grade 9 Honors
Kiah Albert
Caden Bell
Blake LaChance
Dominick Shorey
Dayton Taylor
Myleigh Waugh
Destiny Wood
Grade 9 High Honors
Elijah Barnes
Alana Cote
Savannah Hallett
Abigail Howlett
Victoria McCrum
Grade 9 Highest Honors
Harleigh Allen
Isabelle Anthony
Ella Gagne
Hannah Shaw
Grade 10 Honors
Olivia Blanchard
Taylor Burtt
Jamison Fulton
Keith Giberson
Isaac Gillen
Joshua Kearney
Brinleigh Kingsbury
Caroline Thomas
Charlie Wilson
Grade 10 High Honors
Reed Birmingham
Lily Clair
Cassie Codrey
Millie Couture
Riley Crawford
Chase Henderson
Trace Kinney
Reese Marston
Julia Pierce
Steven Price
Braden Scott
Jonah Tweede
Grade 11 Honors
Wyatt Allen
Kristen Butler
Hunter Clark
Emma Giberson
Cody Hayes
Kale Kinney
Abram McCrum
Riley Pierce
Grade 11 High Honors
Kassidy Blackstone
Allisa Burtt
Hayden Dumond
Ira Fletcher
Abigail Haines
Caleb Howlett
William Sargent
Cierra White
Grade 11 Highest Honors
Skylynn Tilley
Grade 12 Honors
William Anthony
Landon Bell
Hailey Brewer
Ryder Brewer
Kaitlyn Carvell
Hunter Charette
John Coffin
Malachai Couture
Liam Shaw
Grade 12 High Honors
Josephine Boyce
Kenyan Campbell
Emily Crandall
Calleigh Crawford
Mya Frost
McKenzie Honeycutt
Anna Kilcollins
Lane McCrum
Grade 12 Highest Honors
Gracie Bailey
Nickie Deschaine
Kira Fitzherbert
Mallory Kingsbury
Delaney McKeen
Frankie Pierce
Riley Prince