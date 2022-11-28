First Quarter Honor Roll For Central Aroostook Jr/Sr HS Released

Jeff Clockedile

MSAD #42 Q1 Honor Roll 

The first quarter of the school year is behind many students and teachers as we are now "back to normal” for most in The County. Central Aroostook Jr./Sr High School in Mars Hill recently released the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2022-23 academic year.

Students in grades 7-12 were given the classification of making honors, high honors, or highest honors depending on the grade point average. Congratulations to the following students named to the first quarter academic honor roll.  

Grade 7 Honors 

Jude Bell 

Camden Burlock 

William Copperthwaite 

Kaelynn Cullins 

Jayda Dumond 

Dawson Goff 

Sadie Hallett 

Grady Kingsbury 

Madeline Shaw 

Danica Taylor 

Grade 7 High Honors 

Elizabeth Allen 

Austin Burtt 

Cooper Ford 

Parker Miscue 

Leanna Honeycutt 

Aidan Kinney 

Aubrie Pierce 

Mercedes Plaud 

Kaley Whitman 

Benjamin Woodworth  

Grade 7 Highest Honors 

Grady Kinney 

Sophie Scott 

Grade 8 Honors 

Agis Clark 

Maxwell Couture 

Mackenzie Davis 

Bruce Mason 

Abrianna McDonald 

Libbi Smith 

Brandon Whitman 

William Young 

Grade 8 High Honors 

Maddilyn Atkinson 

Lilly Burtt 

Jahleel Joseph 

Kellen McCrum 

Dylan McKeen 

Rebecca O'Leary 

Stevi Pierce 

Rachel Rolon 

Grade 8 Highest Honors 

Sophia Bradstreet 

Lilly Brewer 

Jack Hentosh  

Charlie Pierce 

William Whited  

Grade 9 Honors 

Kiah Albert 

Caden Bell 

Blake LaChance 

Dominick Shorey 

Dayton Taylor 

Myleigh Waugh 

Destiny Wood 

Grade 9 High Honors 

Elijah Barnes 

Alana Cote 

Savannah Hallett 

Abigail Howlett 

Victoria McCrum 

Grade 9 Highest Honors 

Harleigh Allen 

Isabelle Anthony 

Ella Gagne 

Hannah Shaw 

Grade 10 Honors 

Olivia Blanchard 

Taylor Burtt 

Jamison Fulton 

Keith Giberson 

Isaac Gillen 

Joshua Kearney 

Brinleigh Kingsbury 

Caroline Thomas 

Charlie Wilson 

Grade 10 High Honors 

Reed Birmingham 

Lily Clair 

Cassie Codrey 

Millie Couture 

Riley Crawford 

Chase Henderson 

Trace Kinney 

Reese Marston 

Julia Pierce 

Steven Price 

Braden Scott 

Jonah Tweede 

Grade 11 Honors 

Wyatt Allen 

Kristen Butler 

Hunter Clark 

Emma Giberson 

Cody Hayes 

Kale Kinney 

Abram McCrum 

Riley Pierce 

Grade 11 High Honors 

Kassidy Blackstone 

Allisa Burtt 

Hayden Dumond 

Ira Fletcher 

Abigail Haines 

Caleb Howlett 

William Sargent 

Cierra White 

Grade 11 Highest Honors 

Skylynn Tilley 

Grade 12 Honors 

William Anthony 

Landon Bell 

Hailey Brewer 

Ryder Brewer 

Kaitlyn Carvell 

Hunter Charette  

John Coffin 

Malachai Couture 

Liam Shaw 

Grade 12 High Honors 

Josephine Boyce 

Kenyan Campbell 

Emily Crandall 

Calleigh Crawford 

Mya Frost 

McKenzie Honeycutt 

Anna Kilcollins 

Lane McCrum 

Grade 12 Highest Honors 

Gracie Bailey 

Nickie Deschaine 

Kira Fitzherbert 

Mallory Kingsbury 

Delaney McKeen 

Frankie Pierce 

Riley Prince

