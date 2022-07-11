Northern Maine Community College Spring 2022 Dean’s List
Northern Maine Community College has announced the Dean's list for the Spring 2022 semester. NMCC recognizes students that achieve at least a 3.2 GPA for the semester, and high honors for those with a GPA of 3.85 or higher.
Students are listed by town in alphabetical order. Those with an asterisk (*) are students with a 3.85 GPA or above. Congratulations to the following students
Ashland: Dante Urato
Baileyville: Ian Howland
Blaine: Amanda Pickance, Brandon Wright
Bradley: Gage Smith
Bridgewater: Rebekah Brady, Samantha Kearney, Simon Livesey
Caribou: Rebecca Book*, Dann Cyr, Dylan Cyr, Danielle Greenier, Mason Huck*, Hailie Jalbert*, Mallory Martin, Megan Ouellette, Danielle Poisson, Darren Pye*, Carter Quist, Allison Schwartz, Damon Underwood
Caswell: Morgan Fuller
Clinton: Devin Harriet
Cushing: Nicholas Wall
Danforth: Isaac Crone
East Millinocket: Kyle Sperrey
Easton: John Anderson, Kassidi Hanson*, Josh White
Fort Fairfield: Avery Cormier
Fort Kent: Mika Greaux, Arcilla Jeffers-Guney
Frenchville: Barbara Robbins
Greene: Eli Charles
Gregg Settlement (CA): Drew Weston
Hodgdon: Seth Tapley*
Houlton: Kari Hersom*, Gwendolyn Parsons*, Jennifer Remington, Elizabeth Ward
Jay: Dylan Hinkley
Leeds: Cailyn Ouellette*
Lewiston: David Williams
Limestone: Allison Leonard
Linneus: Ruth McEwen, Sierra Merritt
Madawaska: Kyle Gleason*, Kurtis Kelly
Mapleton: Ryan Ashby*, Eric Brown, Kayla Williams*, Taylor Williams*
Mars Hill: Liddia Collins, Emma Fletcher, Kooper Kinney
Medway: Lacey Lee
Oakfield: Madison Cummings
Patterson (NJ): Jervis Dunn
Patten: Caleb Giles
Perham: Charlie Hobbs*
Presque Isle: Nicole Adams, Macie Bartley, Kassaundra Belk, Braille Brigham*, Emily Dubay*, Fred Dutton, Olivia Guertin, Cassandra Halvorson*, Alyssa Hewitt, Alexis Howlett, Craig Lincoln, Danielle Mathis*, Noah Reese, Sydney Robichaud*, Noah Roy, Pamela Sherman*, Lauren Shubelka, Jacob Smith, Gage Young
Saint Agatha: Brittany Ouellette, Danielle Roy
Saint David: Christina Ouellette, Landen Ouellette, Jacob Vereneau
Waldoboro: Chloe Harvey
Washburn: Raegyn Chavez*, Benton Plante, Trinity Saucier-Pellicer
Westfield: Nathan Hull*
Windham: Ethan March
Woodland: Matthew McCormack
Part Time Students
Amity: Francis Sullivan*
Ashland: Donah Rafford, Tara Peterson*
Bairsville (CA): Deborah Jean-Francois
Bowdoinham: Colt Carter*
Brookton: Anne-Marie Clough*
Caribou: Angela Fuller*, Christina Zell*, Daniel Amero, Debra Gallagher*, Derrick Ouellette, Geneva Jones, Jadecyn Borges*, Matthew Anderson*, Owen Martin*
Danforth: Kaleb Hagerty
Dixfield: Jacob Chow
Easton: Amanda Lake, Jonathan Kimball*, Jovelyn LaTour*
Edgecomb: Rebecca Taylor
Fort Fairfield: Andrew Coiley*, Andrew Levesque, Deanna Prothero, Donna-Lee Thebodeau, Rebecca Merry*, Shannon Hoose*
Fort Kent: Jessica Potila, Kayla Pinette
Hodgdon: Austin Winslow, Carey Suitter, Darcelle Tidd*, Stephanie Scott
Houlton: Danielle Carter*, Heidi Fitzpatrick, Kelly Brown*
Limestone: Amelia Roy, Grace Leavitt, Jennifer Crump Estep
Linneus: Leah Mckissick*
Ludlow: Grace Malone
Madawaska: Joshua Morneault, Sarah Hebert*
Mapleton: Isaac Clark*, Tori Kazoroski*, Karla Williams
Mars Hill: Loren King
New Sweden: Adam Plourde
Perth Andover (CA): Rachel Rossignol
Presque Isle: Morgan Barrows*, Briana Gilson*, Carly Murray, Cory Richardson*, Joshua Bradstreet, Kasey Blue, Kristen Harris*, Nichol Archer
Swans Island: Kimberly Banks
Van Buren: Erica Ouellette
Washburn: Desiree Baker, Eric Graham, Marie O’Brien, Selena Craw*
Wells: Travis Adjutant
Westfield: Austin Hanson, Paige Beaulieu
Weston: Emily Bubar
Woodland: Melissa Dahlgren, Stephanie Larsen