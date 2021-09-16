UMFK Receives $250,000 for Nursing Scholarships, Fort Kent, Maine

A big salute to all the hard working nurses in our community - and everywhere. They dedicate themselves to our health and well-being and we greatly appreciate it.

It takes a lot of time going to school and working in the field to develop these amazing skills.

It’s exciting to see a huge scholarship fund being offered at University of Maine at Fort Kent. The Eloi and Laurie Pelletier Memorial Scholarship is $250,000 to support the great education nurses get at the school.

Nursing students at UMFK are encouraged to apply. A 3.0 grade point average is needed. Those from Aroostook County and outside the County can submit their application. Got to umfk.edu/financialaid for more info about the scholarship.

UMFK’s Foundation Officer, Shannon Lugdon said, “The UMFK Foundation works with the UMFK Financial Aid office each year to award scholarships to students in all programs and from all over the globe. Over $100,000 has already been promised to UMFK students in the upcoming academic year.”

A little background, Eloi Pelletier and Laurie have incredible stories of success. Eloi studied the same material his children studied in school. When the kids learned something, he studied it too. He was self educated that way. He was from Daigle, Maine in the construction business. Laurie became a United States citizen in 1931. She is from Canada. She operated a tourist home in Fort Kent, Maine.

If you can make a scholarship donation, go to .umfk.edu/donate. You can also contact the University of Maine at Fort Kent Foundation Office by phone at (207) 834 - 7800.

