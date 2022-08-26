Police have arrested a man and woman from Tabusintac following a drug trafficking investigation involving cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and other drugs in eastern New Brunswick.

In July, the New Brunswick RCMP's Provincial Crime Reduction Unit began an investigation into drug trafficking in the Acadian Peninsula, Miramichi, Esgenoôpetitj First Nation and greater Moncton regions, according to Cpl. Hans Ouellette.

On Wednesday evening (August 24th) New Brunswick RCMP arrested a 55-year-old man near Tabusintac in connection with the investigation. Later that day, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Cains Point Road. A 25-year-old woman was arrested at the residence. She was later released and is scheduled to appear in Miramichi Provincial Court on Monday, August 29.

Police say they seized significant quantities of what is believed to be methamphetamine pills, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, pills believed to contain fentanyl, oxycodone pills, hydromorphone pills and a number of other prescription pills. Police also confiscated a large quantity of money and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

On Thursday, 55-year-old Remi Duguay appeared in Miramichi Provincial Court via tele-remand, and was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Monday for a bail hearing.

"This seizure represents a serious disruption to the illegal drug trade," says Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP. "The public can help us reduce the impact that illicit drugs have in our communities by reporting suspicious or illegal activity to police."

This investigation was the result of an operation by the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit, which includes police officers from the New Brunswick RCMP and Fredericton Police Force. Members of Northeast District RCMP and of the Miramichi Police Force assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)