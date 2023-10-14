Two Horses Put Down after being Hit by a Vehicle and Injured
Police said two horses had to be put down after a crash on Route 2 in Gorham on Friday night. The two horses escaped from a pasture and were hit near Queen Street.
Officers had to Put Down Horses due to Injuries
Due to the horses injuries, the Gorham Police Department said officers had to shoot the horses. A driver and a passenger in the vehicle were not injured, according to WGME News.
Police: Speed was Not a Factor
Police said the horses were dark and it was difficult for the driver to see them in the road. Police also said speed was not a factor in the crash.
