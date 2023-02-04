How Maine’s Landscape Inspired The Creation Of Planet In Avatar 2

According to WMTW, Eric Saindon who is originally from Gorham, Maine received very exciting news. He has been nominated for an Oscar for his work on "Avatar: The Way of Water."

This would be Eric's very third nomination for visual effects, as the article states.

Eric says that the geography of Maine empowered and inspired him to create the world of Pandora, as the article states.

He says,

Growing up on the rocky coast or going out on Sebago Lake and just snorkeling around Sebago and interacting with the fish there or wandering through the forests and heading up to Baxter State Park, you’re always going to be inspired by what you know, and that’s what I know.

If you haven't heard of the new movie coming out here is a little bit of a summary on the story.

According to IMDB,

Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na'vi race to protect their home.

Eric is currently living in Wellington, New Zealand but all Mainer's are supported are local friend in his award-winning journey!

He shared,

Like, it's funny to get lots of texts from people I haven't heard from in years saying they saw me on the news

It would be amazing. It is once in a lifetime. If you can actually get an Oscar, it is a pretty crazy thing. WMTW

He worked with the iconic James Cameron for the past three years on the newest installment of Avatar. The company he works for is called, Weta FX.

After the movie is filmed and goes into post-production is when Eric adds his magic.

You start to fill in the CG, the characters, the performance, all of the effects. It was a big movie with big effects, water simulations. So it took a long time just to run the different simulations and, and fill in the rest of the movie Eric Saindon WMTW

Maine is celebrating Eric's nomination and supporting him to win!

Eric's date to the Academy Awards will be his wife. This will be the 95th Annual Academy Awards and it is airing on March 12th.

