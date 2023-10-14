Three Men Arrested after 55 Mile Police Chase in Maine

Three men were arrested Thursday afternoon after a high speed police chase that spanned over 55 miles.

Warden Almost Hit by Driver

The pursuit started after a Maine Game Warden was almost hit by a vehicle in the town of Lincoln around 11:21 am. The Warden was dealing with a moose complaint when he saw the vehicle “fleeing the scene of a suspected trespass and theft at the Lincoln Pulp and Tissue Mill,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

High Speed Chase

The Maine State Police located the vehicle shortly after on Route 2 in Winn. A high speed chase started.

Spike Matts and PITT Technique Used to Stop Vehicle

The Northern Field Troop, Troop F and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Deputies “deployed tire deflation matts which slowed the vehicle down. A Trooper then utilized the precision immobilization technique (PITT) to terminate the chase in Haynesville. The pursuit ended at 12:52 pm. The total length of the pursuit was 55.2 miles,” said Moss.

Driver Fled the Scene on Foot

Three people were in the vehicle and were arrested and charged. Thirty-two-year-old Michael Godfrin from Orient fled the scene. Police quickly located him and took him into custody without incident, said Moss.

Driver Charged

Godfrin was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear. He was charged with Eluding, Passing a Roadblock and Driving to Endanger, Operating After Suspension and Criminal Speeding. “He also faces additional charges from the Warden Service and the Lincoln Police Department,” said Moss. He was taken to the Aroostook County Jail.

Two Passengers Arrested

Twenty-nine-year-old Zachary Hitchcock of Windham was a passenger. He was charged with Theft and Criminal Trespassing. He was transported to the Lincoln Police Department where he posted bail.

Thirty-four-year-old Shane Godfrin of Orient was also a passenger. He faces charges for Theft, Criminal Trespassing and Violation of Conditions of Release. He was also taken to the Lincoln Police Department and posted bail.

