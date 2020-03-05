84-Year-Old Maine Woman Dies after Fire

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says an elderly woman has died after a fire inside her room at an assisted living center in Gorham.

Eighty-four-year-old Lynda Muccino passed away Wednesday at Maine Medical Center, where she had been hospitalized since the Friday night fire at the Gorham House.

Muccino was being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Investigators say a table lamp falling on a bed started the blaze. This is the fifth fire death this year in Maine.