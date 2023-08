Woman Arrested for OUI after Fiery Crash with Kids in the Car

A 35-year-old woman is in custody Friday after police said she was driving drunk with her children in the car when she crashed and the vehicle burst into flames.

4-Year-Old and 7-Year-Old in Vehicle

Ashley McLean from Gorham and her 4-year-old and 7-year-old were able to get out of their car safely and without injury before the vehicle caught on fire, according to WGME News..

Alcohol was a Factor in the Crash

Alcohol was a factor in the crash, said the Gorham Police Department. The incident happened on Mosher Road in Gorham around 12:30 am early Friday morning.

OUI Charges and Driving to Endanger

McLean is facing multiple charges including Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving to Endanger.

MORE NEWS: Houlton Man Arrested for OUI after Police Pursuit

Children with a Family Member

Police said the children were released into the custody of a family member.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.