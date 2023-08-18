Woman Arrested for OUI after Fiery Crash with Kids in the Car
A 35-year-old woman is in custody Friday after police said she was driving drunk with her children in the car when she crashed and the vehicle burst into flames.
4-Year-Old and 7-Year-Old in Vehicle
Ashley McLean from Gorham and her 4-year-old and 7-year-old were able to get out of their car safely and without injury before the vehicle caught on fire, according to WGME News..
Alcohol was a Factor in the Crash
Alcohol was a factor in the crash, said the Gorham Police Department. The incident happened on Mosher Road in Gorham around 12:30 am early Friday morning.
OUI Charges and Driving to Endanger
McLean is facing multiple charges including Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving to Endanger.
Children with a Family Member
Police said the children were released into the custody of a family member.
