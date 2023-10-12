Two Women and One Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Maine
Two women and one man were arrested for drug trafficking and additional charges after a search in Lewiston on Wednesday.
Ongoing Investigation into Drug Trafficking
The Lewiston Police Department and the Maine State Police Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at a residence at 287 Bates Street.
Drugs Seized during Search
Fentanyl and crack were seized at the home and three people were taken into custody.
Unlawful Possession Charges
Thirty-nine-year-old Jennifer Dionne from Lewiston was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl Powder with priors. Her bail was set at $500.
Outstanding Warrants and More Charges
Thirty-five-year-old Ali Ali from Lewiston was arrested on outstanding warrants and charged with Failure to Appear on the crimes of Failure to Stop for an Officer, Refusing to Submit to Detention, Operating a vehicle without a license. His bail was set at $75 by the court.
Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Thirty-three-year-old Alyssa Britton from Lewiston was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a child. Her bail was set at $500.
