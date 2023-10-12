Maine Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Drug Trafficking Fentanyl
A 38-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years Wednesday for drug trafficking fentanyl in Maine.
Conspiracy to Traffick Fentanyl
Christopher Beaucage from Bangor received his sentence in U.S. District Court in Bangor for conspiring to distribute fentanyl. The judge was U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker.
60 Grams of Fentanyl Seized during Vehicle Search
Beaucage and his co-conspirators were pulled over by an officer with the Bucksport Police Department in October 2021. Police found 60 grams of fentanyl during a vehicle search, according to court records.
Arrested for Fentanyl and Outstanding Warrants
Officials said Beaucage admitted the fentanyl was his. He was taken into custody on outstanding warrants.
Engaged in Drug Trafficking while Incarcerated
Beaucage continued to engage in drug trafficking with others while incarcerated. His monitored and recorded phone calls showed that he discussed details including going out of the state of Maine to meet with drug sources. He also talked about the prices of illegal drugs and distributing fentanyl to people in Maine.
Sentenced to Prison and Supervised Release
Beaucage was sentenced to 180 months in prison with four years of supervised release.
Law Enforcement Investigating the Case
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bucksport Police Department investigated the drug trafficking case.
