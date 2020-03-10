Two Arrested in Madawaska for Extraditable Warrants

A 35-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested Monday in Madawaska for extraditable warrants out of Tennessee.

Gary D. Blankenship and Brittany T. Dixon are both former residents of St. Agatha. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office took them into custody at a Madawaska residence.

The warrant for vehicle theft and a class E felony of hindering a secured creditor was entered on March 3, 2020. Deputies discovered they were wanted while speaking to them about an unrelated matter.

Blankenship and Dixon were arrested without incident and transported to the Aroostook County Jail where they will await possible extradition to Tennessee.

Officials say Blankenship had been viewed by local residents as a cult leader who was encouraging his followers to move to St. Agatha.