Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Damage at Madawaska Church

A 47-year-old man from Madawaska was arrested and faces felony charges for burglary and aggravated criminal mischief after the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic church was damaged.

The Madawaska Police Department said Randy Lavoie was taken into custody after suspicious activity was reported at the church.

Officials said the damage to the church is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to WAGM News.

The Maine State Police Evidence Recovery Technicians worked with Madawaska Police at the scene.

Lavoie was taken to the Aroostook County Jail where he was being held for an arraignment. More information about this investigation will be posted and updated on social media. Download the station's app for free to get breaking news alerts.

