Is This the Weirdest Town Name in All of Maine?

Listen, Maine has a lot of wacky names for its towns, cities, and municipalities, but this one right here may just take the cake.

Get our free mobile app

If we’re being honest, Mainers love two things more than anything: Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy, and making fun of folks 'from away' when they mispronounce one of our town names. Both of these will generally lead to a good time, but the latter is actually somehow more of a beloved pastime around our Pine Tree State.

Credit: Jordan Verge / Townsquare Media Credit: Jordan Verge / Townsquare Media loading...

There’s just something about the pride that it brings us to be able to pronounce names that others struggle to comprehend. It’s kind of sick, but it’s a power dynamic that we hold onto tightly.

Sure, when we go to other states, there are certainly places that we don’t know and won’t know how to say correctly, but that’s their fault, not ours.

Credit: Jordan Verge / Townsquare Media Credit: Jordan Verge / Townsquare Media loading...

While Mainers have no issue vocalizing names like 'Calais,' 'Steuben,' 'Madawaska,' 'Topsham,' 'Smyrna,' 'Damariscotta,' or even 'Bangor,' apparently our 'oddest' and 'strangest' town name isn’t even one that’s hard to pronounce.

TheFW recently put together a comprehensive list, going through every state in the United States and highlighting 'The Oddest, Strangest, and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State.'

Our Pine Tree State’s pick was 'Burnt Porcupine,' one of the five Porcupine Islands located in Frenchman Bay east of Bar Harbor and the much larger Mount Desert Island.

Why is it called 'Burnt Porcupine?' Who knows! Maybe we’ll have to do a deep dive on why the heck it’s called that, like we did with Old Town and The Forks.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

If you want to see what other wacky, odd, strange, or downright filthy town names are out there, keep scrolling!

The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State We combed through list after list of the oddest, strangest and somewhat naughty-sounding town names in every state. From Smut Eye to Ding Dong, you can learn unbelievable facts about each of these towns below. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

10 Maine Towns With Dirty Sounding Names Bring your mind directly into the gutter as we roll through 10 Maine towns that have the dirtiest sounding names whether they're intentional or not. Gallery Credit: Joey

28 Commonly Mispronounced Places in New England No matter where you travel to, there are places with some hard to pronounce names. New Englanders have spoken, these are the most commonly mispronounced places in New England. Gallery Credit: Chantel