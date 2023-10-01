The Maine State Police said a 41-year-old intoxicated man created a standoff and was arrested after he assaulted a person in their Porter home and threatened another person by “waving a sword around.”

Man with Sword Assaulted and Threatened People

The incident happened Thursday evening around 5:24 pm on Colcord Pond Road. The two people escaped the home safely, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Suspect was Waving Sword

As Troopers were on the scene investigating, Derek Redgate “came out of the residence on two separate occasions waving his sword around before running back inside and barricading himself,” said Moss.

Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team

The Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team was called in and started communicating with Redgate. At approximately 9:26 pm, “Redgate agreed to exit the residence where he lived.”

Jail and Charges

Redgate was taken to the Oxford County Jail and is charged with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon and Creating a Police Standoff.

Law Enforcement

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office and the York County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Maine State Police.

