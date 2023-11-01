A 38-year-old man was arrested for aggravated domestic violence assault after a police standoff in Westbrook on Tuesday morning.

911 Call for Aggravated Domestic Violence Assault

The Westbrook Police Department said a 911 was received around 8:07 am reporting a domestic violence assault at 36 Seavey Street.

Suspect Refused to Exit Residence

When police arrived on the scene, officers “learned that the suspect was still in the residence and was reportedly armed with a firearm.” A perimeter was set up around the residence and the neighborhood was blocked off.

The suspect, Corey Faulkner from Westbrook, refused to speak to police.

Warrants Issued

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services Unit took over the scene with assistance from the York County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement was granted an arrest warrant and a search warrant of the premises.

Standoff Lasted Over 8 Hours

Faulkner was taken into custody around 4:30 pm. The standoff lasted over 8 hours. No injuries were reported.

Firearm Found during Search

A firearm and more evidence was found in the home during the search. Faulkner is prohibited from possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, said police.

Charges, Jail and Bail

Faulkner faces several charges including Aggravated Domestic Violence Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person (he is a convicted felon), Obstructing the Report of a Crime, and Creating a Police Standoff. He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail. He is being held on $25,000 cash bail.

