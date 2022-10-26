Suspect Arrested Following Lengthy Standoff in Van Buren, Maine

One man is in custody following a standoff with police at a home in Van Buren which lasted close to 21 hours.

At 9:17 Tuesday morning, Maine State Police say they received a report of a man, who was outside a residence at 154 Castonguay Road in Van Buren, acting erratically. At 9:25 a.m., State Police took a call from a woman reporting that her husband had been assaulted outside the home in an "unprovoked attack."

The woman and her husband were able to flee the area to safety, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.



Multiple police agencies responded to Van Buren residence following reported assault

Maine State Troopers, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Deputies and U.S. Border Patrol Agents responded to Castonguay Road to locate the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Corey Vick. When officers arrived on scene, they determined that Vick was inside the residence and was "verbally aggressive towards law enforcement and attempting to entice them to enter the home."

Police say Vick claimed he had a gun and would kill officers if they entered his home. Law Enforcement set up a perimeter and began to contact Vick by cell phone. The man continued to “taunt and threaten to kill law enforcement if they came into the residence,” according to the news release.

The State Police Tactical Team was called to the scene along with the Crisis Intervention Team. The Castonguay Road was shut down.

A search warrant was issued for the residence and a warrant was issued for Vick's arrest. The Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team attempted to de-escalate the situation throughout the night without success, police said.

Van Buren assault suspect taken into custody and charged

At approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, members of the Tactical Team entered Vick's residence and took him into custody, according to Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. He was transported to Cary Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries and then taken to the Aroostook County Jail.

Vick has been charged with two counts of Assault, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of Aggravated Criminal Mischief and creating a police standoff.

