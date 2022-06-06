UPDATE: Presque Isle Man Shot in Confrontation With Police

UPDATE: The Presque Isle Police Department reports a 25-year-old Presque Isle man has died following an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening. Sgt. Tyler Cote has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Maine Attorney General’s Office investigates, police say.

ORIGINAL POST:

Police closed down a section of North Main Street in Presque Isle Sunday evening while they investigated an incident related to their search for a local man.

Presque Isle Police Department posted on their Facebook page Sunday afternoon that they were searching for 25-year-old Jacob Poitraw, who was wanted for questioning in an incident involving a firearm. Police stated Poitraw was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Around 7:15 p.m., officers from the Presque Isle Police Department and Aroostook County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an area near Freshies at the intersection of Main Street and Davis Street.

Officials blocked off part of North Main Street and asked people to avoid that area until the situation was resolved. Numerous police vehicles could be seen with emergency lights flashing.

At one point, witnesses said they heard what sounded like a loud bang and could see smoke wafting from behind the store.

By 9:00 p.m., police confirmed there was no active threat to the public. The area around the store was closed for several hours Sunday night and early Monday.

PHOTO: A member of the Presque Isle Fire Department hoses down an area along Davis Street behind Freshies Deli early Monday morning.

This article will be updated as we receive more details from the Presque Isle Police Department.

