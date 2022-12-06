Who Won the Lottery for $1.5 Million in Madawaska, Maine?

It’s always interesting to hear about someone nearby winning the lottery. Even if it’s in the same state, people talk about it. It’s especially exciting and intriguing when anyone wins big money in a tight knit community like Aroostook County. Even more so, in the town of Madawaska.

$1.5 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Madawaska

That’s the case according to the Maine State Lottery, there’s a $1.5 million winner in northern Maine. That’s huge. The prize has yet to be claimed. The Tri-State Megabucks ticket was sold not too long ago on November 12. Talk about an early Christmas present. Winners have one year to claim their prize.

“Seeking Financial Advice” after Winning

Michael Boardman is the Deputy Director of the Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages & Lottery Operations. He said, “we hope the winner has realized they won and are seeking financial advice. There is no way for us to know until the winner comes forward. We’re looking forward to meeting them and congratulating them on their big win.”

It Could Be Someone You Know

There are so many connections you can make. If you go to the Cigaret Shopper in Madawaska where the ticket was sold, you think to yourself how close were you to the winning ticket? You see other people who go there and buy the lottery, and maybe it's them or someone you know who hasn’t said anything yet. It’s all happening right in the community and someone is about to be rich.

