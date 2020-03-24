Tractor Trailer Crash on I-95 in Smyrna, Maine

A tractor trailer loaded with potatoes crashed Monday night on I-95 in Smyrna after the driver lost control on slippery roads, hit the median and rolled the vehicle over on its side.

Maine State Police

41-year-old Biniam Tewelde from Dallas, Texas was not injured in the accident. His 2014 Freightliner had disabling damage, said police. The crash happened around 10:39 pm.

Due to road conditions and the load of potatoes, the tractor trailer was not able to be towed out Monday night.

The potatoes were unloaded by hand and the unit is still at the scene as of 6:10 pm Tuesday. Officials said it will be towed from the scene.

Maine State Police Trooper Tim Saucier responded and investigated the crash.