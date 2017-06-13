In conjunction with the American Red Cross, the University of Maine at Presque Isle will host its Super Blood Drive today!

If you are an eligible blood donor, then we would love to have you donate your blood today at the Campus Center's Multi-Purpose Room.

The event is absolutely FREE and your donation will help our first responders help aid those in need.

Walk-Ins are welcome at 1 p.m. Also, between 2:15 p.m. - 3 p.m. and then again from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

If you would like to reserve a time, for the sake of time, you may do so by calling 1-800-GIVE LIFE. or you can sign up for an appointment here.

You can also email Jim Stepp at jimandbeckystep@gmail.com.

Thank you in advance for helping people in our community today!