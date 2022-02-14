University of Maine-Presque Isle Dean’s List; By Town in County
Owls Flying High
The University of Maine-Presque Isle released the Dean's List for the fall semester of 2021. Dr. Ray Rice, UMPI President and Provost, recently confirmed the students who were named to the list and reminded the public that the University no longer distinguishes honors.
Long List of Aroostook County Natives Excelling
UMPI's Dean's List for 2021-22 has added an honor for those students who attend part time. This is new since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Congratulations to the following students for their academic success.
Ashland
Danielle Boyles
Amber Angie Chasse
Hailee Jo Cunningham
Morgan B. Doughty
Hannah Lea Elland
Kaitlyn Ferro, Marissa R. Michalka
Jill M. Wardwell
Blaine
Marissa B. Anthony
Brittany Lee Deschaine
Lane Bryant Grass
Caleb Johnny Harris
Bridgewater
Malachi Rickey Fitzherbert
Mitch John Grass
Caribou
Brevin David Barnes
Carter Morris Belanger
Brendan D. Blackstone
Livia G. Bouchard
Lindsey Elizabeth Boutot
Abbie Caron
Sage Mikala Dubay
Paige Anna Espling
Jarred Llewellyn Jones
Logan Bradley Lusardi
Dylan Jacob Marrero
Molly Dee McCrossin
Marisa J. Michaud
Krista Rose Michaud
Madsie Miller
Jackie Morrow
Monique A. Nadeau
Wanda L. Osgood
Jacob Oneil Ouellette
Chris Matthew Parent
Nate Robert Pitre
Nyden Reed
Hannah E. Rossignol
Tricia Marie Salo
Kimberlee Dae Susi
Megan L. Tucker
Ashley Jane Violette
Karlee J. Willett
Castle Hill
Christi Lynn Barron
Anna Ruth Rollins
Connor Township
Caragan A. Haney
Danforth
Kelsey Daoust
Dyer Brook
Lacy J. Boisvert
Easton
Kathleen Leslie Haney
Grady Keith McKeough
Fort Fairfield
Emma Lee Edgecomb
Claire M. Hemphill
Sarah Hemphill
Caleb McManus
Joshua Kevin Peers
Hunter R. Perkins, Nate Reynolds
Dawson Mark Watson
Seth Michael Woodman
Fort Kent
Morgan Elizabeth Audibert
Des Marie Dumais
Madison Meg Saucier
Frenchville
Lexi Rena Albert
Hodgdon
Mary Aubryn Hewett
Bethany Victoria Tabb
Martha Elizabeth Wilson
Houlton
Samuel Ian Cosman
Adrian Duron
Aspen E. Flewelling
Owen Shane Gallop
Gabriella M. Guiod
Maddy A. Lloyd
Addy M. Mooers
Nick Perfitt
Lexy Proulx
Kiersten Tuttle
Tim James Strong Youngfellow
Island Falls
Corrina Elizabeth Pelletier
Limerick
Cassie Morrell
Limestone
Marissa Lee Brouette
Taylor Faye LaBreck
Davis Charles Levesque II
Littleton
Jasmine Marie Rockwell
Ludlow
Leah Catherine Codrey
Mapleton
Heath Aaron Bartley
Maddie Buzza
Meghann O. Collins
Brian Thurston Ellis II
Griffin P. Guerrette
Laini Huston
Callie Morgan Rogers
Anna Marie Trombley
Mars Hill
Gracie Paige Giberson
Jacki Ann Gillen
Maia B. Hess
Mersaydez Johnston
Lillie Elizabeth Mahan
Jennifer M. McKeen
Josh Thomas
Monticello
Tara Chalene Chaloux
Logan Tapley
Oakfield
Ryan Sonderman
Patten
Aly Morgan Barylski
Jordyn Gardner
John McNally
Emma Kathleen McNally
Perham
Elizabeth Bouchard
Presque Isle
James Franklin Anderson
Peter Joseph Baldwin Jr.
Taylor McKenzie Billings
Kacie Jo Chapman
Miranda D. Cole
Karoline Jayne Dillenbeck
Belen Dougherty
Sophia Claire Gibson
Preston L. Gibson
Gavin Hemphill
Jonah Gregory Hudson
Sig Rose Johnston
Molly Arabella Kingsbury
Jake J. Kinney
Chess Sierra-Lynne MacArthur
Sophia L. Maile
Monica Lanae McLaughlin
Abby Michaud
Derik Stephan Michaud
Liz R. Michaud
Lizzy Nadeau
Jimmy Joseph Ocaya
Derrick Jonathan Payne
Savannah Rae Rodriguez
Autumn Danielle Saucier
Emily Susan Shaw
Julia Rose Sherman
Jake A. Stevens
Pam Sue Sutherland
Belle R. Thibault
Chelsey Renee Trombley
Miranda Sue Tweedie
Ella S. Underwood
Gavin M. Vining
Jamie Lynn Walsh
Caleb Anthony Wheaton
Stacyville
Holly Beth Brown
Van Buren
Peter Robert LaPlante
Tiffany Morrow
Wade
Emerson Day Turner
Washburn
Aidan M. Churchill
Emily Nicole Driscoll
Lila McCrum
Steven N. Nader
Paul Stanley Tardie III
Meg S. Wells
Noah White
Westfield
Shani Hardgrove
Woodland
Makenzie Conroy
Kyla F. Cunningham
Zakkary Tracy