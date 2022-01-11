Presque Isle’s Guerrette Gets 1K Career Point in UMPI OT Win

Wildcats making headlines

A former star basketball player from Presque Isle High School has accomplished a rare feat from both high schools, and now at his hometown University. Griffin Guerrette, a 2018 graduate of PIHS finished his Wildcats career going over the 1,000-career points mark.

The impressive run of 2018

During the 2018 season Guerrette averaged an eye-popping 30 points-per-game and led Presque Isle to the semi-final round in the Class B tournament. Since graduating from PIHS, Guerrette has continued a solid career at the University of Maine-Presque Isle. Griffin is a senior studying business, and when he's not on the court or in the classroom, you can find him working his job selling vehicles. His work ethic has brought him to milestones very few can boast.

Griffin Guerrette via UMPI Owls athletics Griffin Guerrette via UMPI Owls athletics loading...

Congratulations, Griffin Guerrette

Griffin Guerrette went over the 1,000-career points mark at UMPI, in an overtime win on Monday night. The Owls defeated Northern Vermont-Johnson 89-86 in overtime. Guerrette led the Owls in scoring with 23 points in the victory. This win avenged a loss UMPI suffered on Friday to Northern Vermont-Johnson, by a score of 80-74. UMPI is now 5-7 on the season, and 1-2 in Northern Athletic Conference play.

A cool nugget

Griffin's feat is impressive and adding to the story, he joins his sister Chandler, who scored 1,000 points for Presque Isle High School and for the Husson Eagles. She was a state champion for the Wildcats and was recognized across the state. The Guerrette siblings have added to the rich history of Aroostook County basketball.

Up Next

The UMPI Men will host games on Friday and Saturday. At 4:00 pm on Friday they will play Cazenovia and on Saturday at noon, they take on SUNY POLY.

