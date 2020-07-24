Side-By-Side Off-Road Vehicle Stolen in Aroostook, New Brunswick

Police said a side-by-side off-road vehicle was stolen from the garage of a Shady Lane residence in Aroostook, New Brunswick on July 19.

Perth-Andover RCMP is investigating and asks the public if they have seen it.

The 2012 Polaris Ranger 400 is red & black with a New Brunswick license plate XU6754. The vehicle identification number is 4XARH45A8CB445787.

Contact the Perth-Andover RCMP at 506-273-5000 if you have any information about this vehicle or if you have seen it since July 19. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.