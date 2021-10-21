Several Aroostook County Soccer Teams Kickoff Playoffs

The playoffs have begun for Maine High School Soccer and several teams in Aroostook County will be in action over the coming days. Yesterday, the Washburn Beavers defeated Deer Isle-Stonington by a score of 9-0 to advance to take on Bangor Christian on Saturday.

Matchups today are the "play-in" round and there is one game is a round of 16 game. Today's games are:

Girls;

East Grand @ Washburn 2 p.m.

Lee Academy @ Limestone/MSSM 6 p.m.

Easton @ Ashland 5 p.m. (Round of 16)

Boys;

East Grand @ Katahdin 3 p.m.

Jonesport-Beals @ Limestone/MSSM 4 p.m.

Southern Aroostook @ Central Aroostook 6 p.m.

After today's games teams that win will advance to the Round of 16 with games being played Friday and Saturday. Many teams in Aroostook County have a bye in these first 2 rounds and more will be in action on Friday and Saturday, then everyone will be playing by next Monday and Tuesday.

Weather should not play too much of a factor during these early rounds of the playoffs. However, many fields in The County are wet and any additional precipitation we get in the coming days could make them extra greasy and slick.

The Maine Principals Association decided that all teams would make the playoffs during the 2021 soccer season for several reasons. Primarily, because many teams schedules were not fully played due to various issues surrounding the coronavirus. Many teams in Maine were able to play the majority of their schedule, despite some schools dealing with multiple-week suspension of activities. We wish all the players a safe run and all of the County teams the best of luck.

