Saint John Police Investigate Homicide at Uptown Apartment

Police in Saint John are searching for three suspects after a man was stabbed to death Wednesday afternoon at an apartment on Charles Street.

Officers and emergency personnel responded to the reported stabbing shortly before 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Saint John Police Force.

Investigators say it is alleged that three masked men wearing dark clothing forced their way into the apartment and stabbed 39-year-old Justin David Breau. The three unidentified men then reportedly fled on foot toward Garden Street.

“Emergency personnel administered first aid and transported Breau to the hospital where he was pronounced dead,” police said.

Searches and canvasses were ongoing Wednesday night in the areas of Charles, Garden, Hazen and Coburg Streets in Saint John and traffic was diverted at times.



Saint John Police appeal to public for information in fatal stabbing

Investigators are looking to speak with witnesses or anyone who was in the area between 3:30 and 4:30 Wednesday afternoon and may have cell phone photos or video, dashcam footage or video surveillance.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 506-648-3333 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Evidence can be submitted by contacting Saint John police or uploading it to their online portal here.

Saint John homicide victim was once acquitted of murder

According to published reports, Breau had been acquitted of second-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of Mark Shatford on Saint John’s west side during a drug deal gone bad. Breau admitted to the shooting but said it was done in self-defence.

