One Person Died in Caribou Apartment Fire, Officials Report

The Maine Public Safety Department reports that one person died Wednesday in a fire that destroyed a multi-unit apartment building in Caribou.

The Caribou Fire & Rescue Department responded to the blaze at 7 Water Street just before 2:00 a.m. Several people in the building were able to evacuate safely. The two-story building was a complete loss.

One occupant was unaccounted for and his remains were later located and recovered, according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss. An autopsy was being performed Friday at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

The Maine State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the facts and circumstances that precipitated the fire, Moss said.

Earlier report on Water Street Fire:

Caribou Fire & Ambulance responded to a report of a fire on Water Street around 2:00 a.m. The site is directly behind the Caribou Police station. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in the 7 Water Street block of building, according to a news release. One resident jumped from the rear of the building into the stream/bank below. It was reported that one person was transported by ambulance to Cary Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

Firefighters were on scene all day bringing the blaze under control. The building at 7 Water Street was a complete loss, according to the Caribou Fire Department. Several families that lived in apartments in that block of buildings were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross has been offering assistance to those in need. There were early reports that one person was unaccounted for after the fire.

There was water damage to the front of adjoining businesses, but crews were able to contain fire damage to the single building.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Caribou Fire Department was on site with investigators from the Maine State Fire Marshall's Office until around 10 p.m. Wednesday.