These Are the Top 10 Leading Causes of Death in Maine

Breaking News, we are all going to die.

Well, I don't necessarily mean right now. But, yes, we will all die eventually.

Sadly, nobody has found the Fountain of Youth, Holy Grail, or secret to immortality. The underlying truth is that we have just a finite amount of time to enjoy these rotations around the Sun.

With that being said, I thought it would be interesting to take a closer look at data when it comes to death in Maine. More specifically, I wanted to learn what the leading causes of death are in the Pine Tree State.

While some of us may think alien attacks, moose maulings, or lobsters seeking revenge are high on the list, I'm here to tell you that's not the case (I know, I was surprised moose maulings wasn't higher.) The list is actually very standard, with some of the heavy hitters unsurprisingly near the top.

According to the Center for Disease Control & Prevention, the leading cause of death in Maine is Cancer. This comes as no shock. It's difficult to find any family out there who hasn't had some sort of connection to this horrible disease.

Second on the list is heart disease. Again, it's not surprising, just incredibly sad. Even with more understanding about heart health, it continues to kill Mainers at a frighteningly high level.

It was interesting to see our old nemesis Covid-19 in the Top 10, coming in 8th. Thankfully the death rate has dropped considerably since the vaccine rollout.

You can see the entire Top 10 list below. Many of these afflictions you will probably expect to see. Thankfully, moose maulings remains very low. Man, that would be a rough way to go.

Top 10 Leading Causes of Death in Maine The following are the top leading causes of death in Maine, according to the CDC