40-Year-Old Man Arrested for Stabbing Another Man in Bangor, Maine
A 40-year-old man from Bangor was arrested Sunday evening for stabbing a man at a Union Street home.
Bangor Man Arrested for Stabbing a Man on Union Street
Brandon Hamilton is facing several charges including aggravated assault and burglary. Officers found a man with stab wounds around 6 pm Sunday when they reported a 911 call at a residence on Union Street.
Wounded Man Taken to the Hospital
The man who was stabbed was transported to the hospital and with non-life threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.
Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
News Updates & App Alerts
This news story will be updated when more information is available and released. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news alerts.
MORE NEWS: Maine Man Arrested for Pulling Handgun at Youth Basketball Game
READ MORE: IRS Makes a Decision on Taxing Relief Checks in Maine