40-Year-Old Man Arrested for Stabbing Another Man in Bangor, Maine

Bangor Police, Zeferli/Thinkstock

A 40-year-old man from Bangor was arrested Sunday evening for stabbing a man at a Union Street home.

Bangor Man Arrested for Stabbing a Man on Union Street

Brandon Hamilton is facing several charges including aggravated assault and burglary. Officers found a man with stab wounds around 6 pm Sunday when they reported a 911 call at a residence on Union Street.

Wounded Man Taken to the Hospital

The man who was stabbed was transported to the hospital and with non-life threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

