Maine Man Arrested after Stabbing Man and Trying to Steal his Truck
A 45-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he tried to steal a truck in Lewiston and stabbed another man with a box cutter. The incident happened at Cumberland Farms.
911 Calls Reported Two Men Fighting in Parking Lot
The Lewiston Police Department responded to 911 calls saying two men were fighting in the parking lot of the store. A 39-year-old man from Lewiston was stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Suspect Fled with Several Others in a Car
The suspect, Emerico Palacio, fled in a vehicle with other people when officers arrived, according to WGME News.
Police Stopped Car and Made Arrest
The car was pulled over shortly after and Palacio was taken into custody. He is facing several charges including Aggravated Assault.
Jail and Bail
Palacio was transported to the Androscoggin County Jail and his bail was set at $2,500.
- READ MORE: 23-Year-Old Maine Woman Arrested for Drug Trafficking
- ALSO READ: 54-Year-Old Maine Man Died after Being Hit by Car
15 Most Hated TV Characters Ever
Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard
Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll