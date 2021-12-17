The RCMP arrested a 35-year-old Saint John man and seized crack cocaine and other drugs along with two firearms during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in Moncton.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., police say they pulled over a vehicle on Main Street for having "fictitious plates." During the stop, officers observed a firearm inside the vehicle in plain sight, according to Inspector Benoit Jolette of the Codiac Regional RCMP.

The driver of the vehicle, Joshua Carvell of Saint John, was found to be in violation of parole and was arrested at the scene.

In the course of searching the vehicle, police say they seized two guns including one concealed restricted firearm that was loaded and a second gun that was stored in an unsafe manner.

Police also confiscated what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl pills, various types of ammunition, a prohibited weapon and an airsoft gun, Jolette stated.

Carvell appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Wednesday and was charged with 20 offenses, including:

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

four counts of possession of firearm while prohibited

four counts of unauthorized possession in motor vehicle

three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

two counts of careless use of a firearm

carrying a concealed weapon

possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

obstruction of a peace officer

driving while suspended

He was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing in Moncton.