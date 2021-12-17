Saint John Man Faces Drug Trafficking, Firearms Charges After Traffic Stop in Moncton, N.B.
The RCMP arrested a 35-year-old Saint John man and seized crack cocaine and other drugs along with two firearms during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in Moncton.
Shortly after 2:30 a.m., police say they pulled over a vehicle on Main Street for having "fictitious plates." During the stop, officers observed a firearm inside the vehicle in plain sight, according to Inspector Benoit Jolette of the Codiac Regional RCMP.
The driver of the vehicle, Joshua Carvell of Saint John, was found to be in violation of parole and was arrested at the scene.
In the course of searching the vehicle, police say they seized two guns including one concealed restricted firearm that was loaded and a second gun that was stored in an unsafe manner.
Police also confiscated what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl pills, various types of ammunition, a prohibited weapon and an airsoft gun, Jolette stated.
Carvell appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Wednesday and was charged with 20 offenses, including:
- possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking
- four counts of possession of firearm while prohibited
- four counts of unauthorized possession in motor vehicle
- three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- two counts of careless use of a firearm
- carrying a concealed weapon
- possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- obstruction of a peace officer
- driving while suspended
He was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing in Moncton.