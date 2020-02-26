Roads to Recovery to Host Recovery Coaching

Four Recovery Coaching Training Sessions will be held at Road to Recovery from April 21-24.

Roads to Recovery is a service of Aroostook Mental Health Services (AMHC) and is a place where individuals can come and receive support for their recovery journey, connect people to resources, and also serve as a venue for a variety of recovery meetings. It's located at One Water Street in Caribou.

Known as CCAR Recovery Coach Academy, the four-day training is in collaboration with Portland Recovery Community Center and will be held from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day and lunch will be provided. The cost for all four days is $20.00. The training offers professionals 30 Credited Educational Units (CEUs), with the opportunity to attend a follow-up ethics training this summer and earn an additional 16 CEUs.

There are a limited number of seats available. Please register by March 31 at https://weblink.donorperfect.com/rcacaribouapril2020. For more information about the training or Roads to Recovery services, contact Erik Lamoreau by email at elamoreau@amhc.org or by phone at 207-493-1278.