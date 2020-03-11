Aroostook Teen Leadership Camp Extends Partnership with UMFK

A partnership that began in 2018 will continue through the year 2024.

The Aroostook Teen Leadership Camp (ATLC) is pleased to announce that it has extended its contract with UMFK through 2024. ATLC will hold its 34th camp this year from July 26-30.

ATLC is a program of the Aroostook Mental Health Services, Inc. (AMHC) and focuses on leadership development and drug prevention to teens currently in grades 6 - 8 in Aroostook County.

Amber Stedt, Prevention Coordinator says the campus provides the right amount of space – access to small and large classrooms and easy access to the university's “Quad” for teambuilding and outdoor activities. "Campers stay in the college’s dormitories and eat meals in the cafeteria. The staff is great and willing to accommodate the many needs associated with a very busy week.”

The deadline for this year’s camp registration is Thursday, April 9. Information is available in all Aroostook County middle schools with students in grades 6 - 8, or by calling 207-498-6431 or emailing Amber Stedt, Prevention Coordinator (astedt@amhc.org). also, for more information, connect with ATLC at www.atlc-camp.org.