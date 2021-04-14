Ellen Bemis, CEO, Aroostook Mental Health Services, Inc. (AMHC) is pleased to announce Laurie Deerfield, D.O., has joined AMHC as its Medical Director/Psychiatrist.

“Dr. Deerfield brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to AMHC,” said Bemis. “She is passionate about supporting individuals challenged by mental health and/or substance use, and we are grateful to have her as part of our team.”

Dr. Deerfield was most recently in private practice in New Jersey focused on general and addiction psychiatry, caring for patients diagnosed with various disorders including anger management, anxiety/panic disorders, depression, chemical dependency/substance use, and more. She has served as a Medical Director and Provider for substance use treatment and recovery centers, as well as an independent contractor and medical consultant to multiple professional boards and organizations including Professional Assistance Program of New Jersey, Board of Medicine, Board of Nursing and other health and legal boards.

Dr. Deerfield will be located at AMHC’s Ellsworth Outpatient Office and connecting with clients and staff agency-wide through telehealth. She shared: “I am very excited to be with AMHC and delighted to find such a diversely talented but universally welcoming group of individuals.” In her spare time, she enjoys being outside with her dogs and looks forward to exploring all that Maine has to offer.

Celebrating more than 56 years, AMHC is a nonprofit organization supporting nearly 5,500 clients annually. The agency has 26 service sites and 325 employees located across Aroostook, Washington, and Hancock counties providing mental health, substance use, crisis, and sexual assault services. For more information, connect with AMHC at www.amhc.org.