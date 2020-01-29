Ferris Named Facilitator for the Maine Crisis Network

The Aroostook Mental Health Center (AMHC) is pleased to announce one of its staff has been named to the Maine Crisis Network.

Michelle Ferris, LCSW, Program Director of Emergency Services for Aroostook, Washington and Hancock counties, has been named the facilitator for the Maine Crisis Network for 2020. The network is a statewide crisis intervention program available 24/7 for anyone experiencing mental health concerns. As the facilitator, Michelle will be responsible for leading meetings and attending to issues that affect crisis leaders across the State.

Ellen Bemis, AMHC CEO, said that Ferris being named facilitator demonstrates the respect Michelle has garnered among her peers across the State. “She is a strong advocate not only for those in crisis but for those who are charged with providing the emergency services needed. Michelle is most deserving of this recognition.”

Goals for the coming year include ensuring crisis providers are using current best practices, being a voice to advocate at the State level as it relates to the crisis system, and identifying opportunities for improvement in the delivery of crisis services.