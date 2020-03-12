CINR Celebrating Brain Injury Awareness Month

The Center for Integrated Neuro Rehab, a program of Aroostook Mental Health Services, is highlighting Brain Injury Awareness Month during the month of March.

AMHC

Pamela Searles, OTR/L,CBIS, Neuro-Rehabilitation Services Manager, explains traumatic brain injuries are more common than many people think. “In Maine alone, on average every week, there are nearly 200 TBI-related hospital emerency department visits." She adds that they work with individuals to assist them with gaining more skills in the areas of physical funciton, language/cognititon, social/emotional wellbeing, and more independence with life skills at CINR.

Therapy at CINR includes artwork. CINR clients create beautiful paintings and other artwork. As part of Brain Injury Awareness Month, artwork will be on display at the Caribou Public Library from March 16-31, 2020. CINR will also host an open house at their facility at 159 Bennett Drive, Suite 1 in Caribou on March 18, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. -12:00. Clients will be sharing their stories of triumph in overcoming their injuries.

Brain injuries are most commonly sustained through falls, as well as strokes, and motor vehicle accidents. Since 2007, CINR has supported hundreds of individuals and their loved ones.

CINR is currently accepting client referrals. Please contact them at 207-498-3820 for more information and/or eligibility requirements.