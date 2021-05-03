Secret Service Agent Died during Training at Bush Family Compound

Officials said a 50-year-old secret service agent died Sunday during training exercises in Kennebunkport at the Bush Family compound on Walker’s Point.

Keith Mills protected Both George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. The cause of death was not released. An autopsy has been done. Mills’ brother, Todd Mills, lives in Gorham and confirmed he passed away Sunday while training. His death is considered in the line of duty, said authorities.

Local law enforcement and multiple agencies including the Maine State Police and Secret Service will attend a service Saturday at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The Bush family released a statement in which former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush said they “were saddened by the sudden loss of Keith Mills.” Bush said he was a “dedicated public servant and exemplary member of the United States Secret Service.”

Paul Maurer, the agent in charge of protecting the former President, said in a statement: “Special Officer Keith Mills will always be remembered as a kind, selfless and dedicated friend to his Secret Service colleagues. Keith’s life of service and the legacy of his law enforcement career will not be forgotten.”

George Mills joined the secret service in 2002 after serving with Kennebunkport Police Department starting in 1992. He taught at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy and was a certified rescue diver and a firearms expert.

Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport, Maine is known as the Bush compound and the Summer White House of President George W. Bush. It has been in the family for over 100 years. George W, Bush’s grandfather, George Herbert Walker and his great grandfather, David Davis Walker started on the property. The area was called Point Vesuvius before being known as the Bush family retreat. There was once a park there called Damon Park.

George H. W. Bush served as the 41st President of the United States from 1988 to 1992. His son, George W. Bush was the U.S. President from 2001 to 2008.