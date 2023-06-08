ROAD TRIP IDEA: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Spring Yale Sale’ This Saturday

This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center.

Don't let this crappy weather get you down, take a trip and shop till ya drop!

Spring, summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event this Saturday to feed your obsession.

Maine’s Ultimate Yard Sale will returns for their spring event, which takes place this Saturday, June 10th, from 9 am- 3 pm, at the Cumberland Fairgrounds, which are located at 197 Blanchard Road, in Cumberland Center.

More than 200 Yard-Sellers and 5,000+ buyers will come together for the single biggest event of its kind in Maine.

Amongst the vendors, you can find antique dealers, small business owners, and artisans. They provide a wide variety of unique items for you to browse. Think of it as being on an episode of "Antiques Roadshow". You just never know what you will find, or who you will meet!

This is a cash only event. And keep in mind that there will not be ATMs on premise.

Admission Fee:

Adults $10

Children under 12 Free

And if you get hungry or thirsty, there will be plenty of vendors on hand to serve you a nice lunch, or a cool refreshing beverage.

For more info on Maine’s Ultimate Yard Sale, check out the event page on Facebook

Happy bargain hunting!