3 Mainers Arrested for Drug Trafficking after Fatal Drug Overdose

Police have arrested three people after an investigation into a fatal drug overdose at a residence in Oxford in October 2022.

Fatal Overdose Investigation Leads to Arrests and Charges

Officers with the Oxford Police Department executed a search warrant in Oxford on May 26 at a residence which police believe to be “directly related to the overdose death.” During the search, officials found trafficking amounts of fentanyl along with crack cocaine, meth and prescription pills.

Three People Arrested after Search Warrant

Thirty-year-old Morgan R. Wormwood, 49-year-old Lionel F. Noble and 43-year-old Dawn M. Tripp were all taken into custody and charged with multiple crimes including drug trafficking in fentanyl.

Suspects Facing Multiple Charges

Wormwood has been charged with Trafficking Fentanyl and Violating Conditions of Release. Noble is charged with Assault on an Officer and outstanding arrest warrants. Tripp is facing Drug Trafficking charges.

