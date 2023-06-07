Is It Illegal To Ride Your Bike on Busy Roads in Maine?

Laws are constantly changing and evolving and sometimes I can't keep up with the smaller ones.

That being said, I have always been confused of the legality of riding bikes on busy, public roads in Maine. So I put my glasses on and examined the current laws on this.

We used to ride our bikes until the street lights came on all around Lewiston. Yes, we rode on the sidewalks in the streets in the forests, we were so cool. But was it all legal? It is still legal.

I've seen lots of cyclists in the busy streets of my town, just as recently as last night on my way to dinner.

Let's shed light on whether it is illegal to ride a bike on busy roads.

Here's the legal perspective, according to the Maine Revised Statutes, Title 29-A, Section 2060, cyclists are considered cars and have the same rights and responsibilities as motorists in cars when operating on public roadways.

This means that they have the legal right to use busy roads, just like any other vehicle!

That being said, how cyclists and motorists share the road is something more. They are both required to be safe and use caution. All in all, they just need to love each other.

If all that happens, bada bang! You're good to go!

Also, always make sure to wear any protective padding and helmets! In addition, reflectors are awesome to make yourself seen at night.

If you'd like, make sure to visit the Maine Department of Transportation. They have put measures in place like bike lanes, signs, and educational systems to help raise awareness about the cycle life!

So, it is not illegal to ride bicycles on busy roads in Maine. But is essential to BE SAFE!