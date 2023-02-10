Is It Illegal to Have Headlights Off When It Rains or Snows in Maine?

When I am driving in the rain or snow and it's naturally a bit darker, I always wonder if the people without their lights on could get in trouble if they passed a copper?

In my opinion, driving without your lights on during rain, snow, and obviously when it's dark, is a big no-no.

How can you see what's in front of you? So I had to dive into this conundrum and investigate.

Hold on, let me put on my Carmen San Diego hat.

Okay, I'm back.

This is what I found.

The Maine Legislature has this to say about displaying your headlights and when they need to be on:

A. During the period from sunset to sunrise; B. At any time when, due to insufficient light or unfavorable atmospheric conditions, including, but not limited to, rain, freezing rain, fog or snow, persons or vehicles on the way are not discernible for a distance of 1,000 feet ahead; and C. At any time when windshield wipers are in constant use.

This subsection does not apply to a vehicle that is parked or standing off the main traveled portion of the way.

In Layman's terms, this means that you do have to have your lights on in unfavorable conditions like rain or snow.

It is illegal to drive without your headlights in unfavorable weather conditions such as rain or snow in Maine.

I am always here to provide the breakdown of what's legal or not. I got you. I can't go to jail the outfit wouldn't work with my eyes.

To all the drivers who think it's cool to not have their lights on, just stop. We get it, you want to be unnoticeable or like batman but you're not, kay?

